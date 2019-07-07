DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team IRE vs ZIM 3rd ODI — Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Ireland vs Zimbabwe at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast: Ireland have already won the ODI series and today they have an opportunity to whitewash Zimbabwe. They won the first game easily while the second match turned out to be a rather close game. With the T20Is to follow next, Zimbabwe would be looking forward to bounce back and get back to winning ways.Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland and Zimbabwe will take place at 3.15 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: For his immense experience and good run of form – Brendan Taylor should easily be the preferred wicket-keeper choice in your fantasy XI.

Batting: Some renowned names like – Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, and Sikander Raza have the ability to instil fear in the minds of any opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatar, Boyd Rankin and Tim Murtagh are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Sikander Raza and Sean Williams’ inclusion in the fantasy XI is almost a no-brainer.

My Dream XI Team

Brendan Taylor, Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien (C), Sikander Raza, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano and Tim Murtagh.

Probable Playing XIs —

Ireland: Tinashe, Masakadza (C), Ervine, Taylor(WK), Williams, Raza, Moor, Burl, Jarvis, Chatara and Tiripano.

Zimbabwe: McCollum, Stirling, Balbirnie, Porterfield (C), Kevin, Tucker(WK), Getkate, Adair, Rankin, McBrine and Murtagh.

SQUADS —

Ireland (From): Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield (C), Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Tyrone Kane, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson

Zimbabwe (From): Hamilton Masakadza (C), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Solomon Mire, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami

