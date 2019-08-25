DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team JAI vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 58 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: Super Sunday kicks off with a heavyweight clash as league-leaders Jaipur Pink Panthers take on defending champ Bengaluru Bulls at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi in the day’s first game. Both teams suffered narrow losses in their previous encounters last night and will be looking to bounce back immediately with a victory today.

After winning six of their first seven games, Jaipur have suffered a slight slump in form, losing two of their last three matches. However, the margin of defeat in both losses was seven points or fewer, meaning that Panthers have come out of a game empty-handed just once so far this season. Since their hattrick of victories, champions Bengaluru have won just one and lost four in their past five matches – a run of results which has seen them drop to fifth in the standings. Their latest defeat came at the hands of Dabang Delhi K.C. last night, in a match where they led by eight points at half-time.

Head-to-head: Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-4 Bengaluru Bulls. 1 tie.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Nilesh Salunkhe, Rohit Kumar and Deepak Narwaand are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Sandeep Dhull, Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh and Amit Hooda in defence are well-documented. The quartet can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Jaipur skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda’s selection for this slot is almost a no-brainer. His ability both in defence and offence on the mat are renowned.

My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Deepak Niwas Hooda, Banty, Vishal, Mahender Singh (vc), Sunil Siddhgavali and Amit Hooda.

JAI vs BLR Predicted Starting 7s —

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nilesh Salunkhe, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Ajinkya Pawar and Sunil Siddhgavali.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Banty, and Saurabh Nandal.

