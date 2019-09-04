DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team JAI vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 73 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C.: After a perfect home leg, league leaders Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on the mighty Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Delhi have emerged as an unstoppable force this season and have lost just one game in this campaign. They are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak and will be looking to extend that run with another positive result on Wednesday. Jaipur, meanwhile, have endured a bit of slump of late and they will be looking to get their campaign back on track at the earliest. After a strong start to the season, Panthers have fallen in the standings and are winless in their last three matches.

Head-to-head: Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 – 6 Dabang Delhi K.C. 2 Ties.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar and Deepak Narwal e are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal in defence are well-documented. The quartet can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Hooda’s selection for this slot an almost no-brainer. His ability both in defence and offence on the mat are renowned.

My Dream11 Team

Naveen Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunkhe, Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Anil Kumar.

JAI vs DEL Predicted Starting 7s —

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Deepak Narwal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Nilesh Salunkhe and Sunil Siddhgavali.

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Chandran Ranjit, and Anil Kumar.

