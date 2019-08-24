DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team JAI vs HYD Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 57 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: In the second match of Super Saturday, table-toppers – Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on the Telugu Titans in the opening day of Delhi leg at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. Panthers beat the Tamil Thalaivas 28-26 in a humdinger of a contest marred by controversy due to the inaccurate decisions made by the TV umpires in their previous match. Meanwhile, Titans convincingly defeated Haryana Steelers 40-29 to register their second win of the seventh edition of PKL. They are still at the bottom of the table.

After a rare loss against U.P. Yoddha’s, Jaipur responded with a clinical performance against Thalaivas in a game where they led for practically the entirety of the match. Captain Deepak Hooda and Sandeep Dhull had relatively quiet outings, raider Nilesh Salunke and defender Vishal starred with seven raid points and four tackle points, respectively. On the other hand – Titans have finally found some good form and have managed two wins and a tie in their previous three outings. Their last one against the Haryana was easily their best performance of the season as they beat the northerners by 11 points, making it their biggest win of the season. The star of the show was ‘Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai.

Head-to-head: Jaipur Pink Panthers 5 – 5 Telugu Titans, 1 tie.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Suraj Desai and Amit Kumar are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda in defence are well-documented. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Jaipur skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda’s selection for this slot is almost a no-brainer. His ability both in defence and offence on the mat are renowned.

My Dream11 Team

Deepak Niwas Hooda (vc), Siddharth Desai (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Suraj Desai, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda and Abozar Mighani.

PKL Predicted Starting 7s —

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Nilesh Salunke.

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun, and Amit Kumar/Armaan.

