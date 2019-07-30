DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team JJB vs PTL European Cricket League – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s JCC Brescia vs St. Petersburg Lions T10 at La Manga Club: To elevate the excitement level in the gentlemen’s game, T10 cricket is all set to bowl fans and experts all around the world. After the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), the arrival of European Cricket League 2019 is the newest addition to the cricketing universe. A total of 17 matches will be played over the three-day period, each innings will be of maximum 10 overs to make the game even more interesting. It is also regarded as cricket’s equivalent to football’s UEFA Champions League. The three-day event starts from July 29 and winds up on July 31. The matches will be played between domestic champions from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, and Spain fighting it out to be crowned as ‘Kings of Europe’.

TOSS – The toss between JCC Brescia vs St. Petersburg Lions will take place at 6 PM (IST)!

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club

My Dream XI Team

Rinku Singh, Vijay Gautam (VC), Hassan Ahmad, Fiaz Ahmed, Shahrukh Nawaz, Dinesh Lalwani, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Akashdeep Singh (CAPTAIN), Muhammad Iqbal, Talwinder Singh

Probable Playing XIs —

JCC Brescia: Shahrukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Fiaz Ahmed, Zain Ul Abdeen, Ali Usman, Rehman Abdul, Muhammad Imran, Harsha Warnakulasuriya, Ali Zahid, Zahid Cheema, Muhammad Iqbal

St. Petersburg Lions: Vijay Gautam, Anil Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Gaurav Bhati, Dinesh Lalwani, Aleksandr Bogatyrev, Zabiulla Akbar, Lalit, Talwinder Singh

SQUADS —

JCC Brescia (from): Zain Ul Abdeen, Rehman Abdul, Hassan Ahmad, Fiaz Ahmed, Zahid Cheema, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Sibtul Mirza, Shahrukh Nawaz, Hamza Saad, Bachittar Singh, Ali Usman, Harsha Warnakulasuriya, Champika Wass, Ali Zahid.

St Petersburg Cricket Club (from): Zabiulla Akbar, Gaurav Bhati, Aleksandr Bogatyrev, Vijay Gautam, Sambhav Jain, Fizul Khan, Lalit, Dinesh Lalwani, Rashid Mukhkhamed, Aman Saxena, Akashdeep Singh, Anil Singh, Rinku Singh, Talwinder Singh, Hrishiraj Talukdar, Aleksandr Vasilev.

