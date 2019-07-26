DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team LAN vs WOR Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Lancashire vs Worcestershire T20 clash at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Sitting comfortably at the second and third spot respectively, Lancashire and Worcestershire have done well so far in the tournament. However, there are still early days in the competition, both teams can take pride in themselves for being in the upper half of the points table. Yet, to maintain this spot, they will have to keep up with the consistency and play good cricket when they come face-to-face in the next game as well. Liam Livingstone’s return is a big boost for Lancashire. On the other side, Worcestershire will find it tough to beat a full-strength Lancashire team.

TOSS – The toss between Lancashire and Worcestershire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Dane Vilas

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels, Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone

All-Rounders – James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

My Dream XI Team

Dane Vilas, Martin Guptill (C), Rikkie Wessels, Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, Moeen Ali (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Probable Playing XIs —

Lancashire: Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Glenn Maxwell, Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, James Faulkner, Saqib Mahmood, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

Worcestershire: Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels, Moeen Ali (C), Callum Ferguson, Daryll Mitchell, Ben Cox (wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Wayne Parnell, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington.

SQUADS —

Lancashire (From): Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Glenn Maxwell, Dane Vilas (wk/C), Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, James Faulkner, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Danny Lamb, Toby Lester, Rob Jones, Stephen Parry.

Worcestershire (From): Riki Wessels, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Callum Ferguson (C), Brett DOliveira, Ben Cox (wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Wayne Parnell, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Adam Finch, Joshua Dell, Thomas Charles Fell, Josh Tongue.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LAN Dream11 Team/ WOR Dream11 Team/ Lancashire Dream11 Team/ Worcestershire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.