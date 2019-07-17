Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team MUN vs LU – Football Predictions Tips For Todays Friendly Match Manchester United vs Leeds United at Optus Stadium, Victoria: With English Premier League season starting soon, Manchester United take on Leeds United in their first pre-season game this summer. Manchester United have been under a lot of pressure after a less than impressive showing in the last edition of Premier League which led to Ole Gunna Solksjaer taking over the reins from Jose Mourinho in the middle of the campaign.

Both Manchester United and Leeds United have had quite the rivalry in the history of Premier League. But in the present era, they are in different ends of the spectrum with Manchester expected to dominate this friendly bout in Victoria.

Date: July 17, 2019

Time: 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Optus Stadium, Victoria

Dream11 Predictions:

Stats, Recent form of Manchester United vs Leeds United

Manchester United– L L D D L W

Leeds United – D L W D W W

My Dream11 Team

De Gea, Lindelof, Bissaka, Douglas, Berrardi, Mctominay, Pogba, Hernandez, Roofe, Martial (VC), Rashford (C)

Probable Playing XIs —

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; James, Mata, Greenwood; Rashford.

Leeds United: Casilla; Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas; Forshaw, Phillips, Hernandez; Harrison, Bamford, Roofe.

