Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 3 MS-W vs HB-W at Melbourne: In the match no. 3 of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2019, Melbourne Stars will host Hobart Hurricanes at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. This will be the first triple-header of Super Saturday which will see two heavyweights clash against each other. Both Stars and Hurricanes will be playing their first game of the 2019 edition of WBBL. The addition of Elyse Villani from Perth Scorchers will provide Melbourne Stars with the much-needed boost. Also, the presence of the overseas stars inform of Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin and Mignon du Preez will help Melbourne to maintain consistency throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes didn’t have a great record to show-off in the WBBL history. Despite the presence of limited-overs stalwarts like Heather Knight and Smriti Mandhana – Hurricanes struggled for consistency in the T20 extravaganza. This time, they miss the services of Mandhana but the in-form England batter Fran Wilson can prove to be a smart pick for the Hobard franchise.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women will take place at 8.00 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Katey Martin

Batters – Fran Wilson, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani

All-Rounders –Heather Knight, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers – Meg Phillips, Tayla Vlaeminck, Nicola Hancock

My Dream11 Team

Fran Wilson (VC), Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Heather Knight (C), Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Chloe Tryon, Katey Martin (WK), Meg Phillips, Tayla Vlaeminck and Nicola Hancock.

MS-W vs HB-W Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee, Annabel Sutherland, Katey Martin, Mignon du Preez, Nicole Faltum, Erin Osborne, Emma Inglis, Kristen Beams, Tess Flintoff, Nicola Hancock.

Hobart Hurricanes: Corinne Hall (C), Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Sasha Moloney, Erin Fazackerley/Emily Smith, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Meg Phillips, Tayla Vlaeminck.

SQUADS–

Hobart Hurricanes Women (From): Hayley Matthews, Erin Fazackerley, Heather Knight, Corinne Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Fran Wilson, Emily Smith (wk), Sasha Moloney, Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Tayla Vlaeminck, Maisy Gibson, Stefanie Daffara, Meg Phillips, Katelyn Fryett, Belinda Vakarewa.

Melbourne Stars Women (From): Lizelle Lee (wk), Erin Osborne, Elyse Villani (C), Mignon du Preez, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Emma Inglis, Kristen Beams, Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Angela Reakes, Lucy Cripps, Holly Ferling, Katey Martin, Annabel Sutherland.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team/ Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Team/ MS-W Dream11 Team/ HB-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.