Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match No. 6 MS-W vs HB-W at Melbourne: Aiming to avenge the loss of their previous encounter, Melbourne Stars will once again host the confident Hobart Hurricanes in their own backyard at Junction Oval on Sunday. Hurricanes started their Women’s Big Bash League 2019 campaign on a bright note by registering a 20-run victory. The inclusion of Fran Wilson and Chole Tryon have worked wonders for the new-look Hurricanes squad. The duo knitted a crucial partnership in the last match versus Stars which eventually proved out to be the difference between the two sides. Tryon struck seven boundaries on her way through to an 18-ball 46* while Wilson supported with a 23-ball 29*.

Wilson and Tryon added 63 runs for the 6th wicket in only 27 balls as Hobart finished with 164/5 in their quota of 20 overs. Skipper Elyse Villani bagged a golden duck stunned the Melbourne Stars who were four down inside five overs for just 36 runs. However, some useful contributions by the middle and lower order saw the home team reach a respectable total of 144/9.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women will take place at 8.00 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

My Dream11 Team

Fran Wilson, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani (VC), Heather Knight (C), Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Chloe Tryon, Emily Smith (WK), Kristen Beams, Nicola Carey and Tayla Vlaeminck.

MS-W vs HB-W Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee, Annabel Sutherland, Katey Martin (WK), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Rafferty, Erin Osborne, Emma Inglis, Kristen Beams, Tess Flintoff, Nicola Hancock.

Hobart Hurricanes: Stef Daffara, Erin Fazackerley, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Corinne Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Maisy Gibson, Emily Smith (WK), Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck.

SQUADS–

Hobart Hurricanes Women (From): Hayley Matthews, Erin Fazackerley, Heather Knight, Corinne Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Fran Wilson, Emily Smith (wk), Sasha Moloney, Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Tayla Vlaeminck, Maisy Gibson, Stefanie Daffara, Meg Phillips, Katelyn Fryett, Belinda Vakarewa.

Melbourne Stars Women (From): Lizelle Lee (wk), Erin Osborne, Elyse Villani (C), Mignon du Preez, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Emma Inglis, Kristen Beams, Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Angela Reakes, Lucy Cripps, Holly Ferling, Katey Martin, Annabel Sutherland.

