In what is expected to be an engaging encounter, Middlesex and Essex Eagles will face each other in the first match of Vitality T20 Blast at the mecca of cricket Lord’s. The worst team in the history of T20 cricket, Middlesex have lost 112 matches, at least 10 more than the other following teams. However, with the inclusion of star cricketer AB De Villiers young Afghanistani spinner Mujeeb Ur Rehman into their squad the London-based team would be hoping to emerge as a new force in the shorter format of the game.

Essex Eagles, led by Simon Harmer, will miss Matt Coles, their star performer from last season. The bowler is currently with Northamptomnhire where he is serving an extended loan which will see him play the first seven matches of the tournament for that side. However, with players like Ryan ten Doeschate, Mohammed Amir and Adam Zampa, the Essex side looks like a team to beat in the South group of T20 Blast this year.

TOSS – The toss between Middlesex and Essex Eagles will take place at 10:15 PM.

Time: 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s London

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

AB Devilliers and Paul Stirling will be the key players and should be automatic selections in any fantasy team of a game involving them. The Essex team also consists of some heavyweight names in the form of Mohammad Amir, Ryan ten Doeschate and Adam Zampa. No one should bare any doubt in the mind while selecting these players for their dream11 team. Other important players in today’s match are Steve Finn, Ravi Bopara and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

My Dream XI Team

AB de Villiers, Dawid Malan (C), Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Stirling, Ravi Bopara, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Amir, Steve Finn.

Probable Playing XIs —

Middlesex: Paul Stirling, Dawid Malan (C), AB de Villiers, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, James Harris, Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Essex Eagles: Adam Wheater (WK), Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Mohammad Amir, Adam Zampa, Sam Cook.

Squads-

Middlesex: Paul Stirling, Dawid Malan (C), AB de Villiers, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, James Harris, Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Mujeeb ur Rahman, George Scott, Tom Barber, Nathan Sowter.

Essex Eagles: Adam Wheater (WK), Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Mohammad Amir, Adam Zampa, Sam Cook, Varun Chopra, Aaron Beard.

