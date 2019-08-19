DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team MUM vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 49 Between U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: In Monday’s first doubleheader, season 2 champs U Mumba will take on the defensive powerhouse Haryana Steelers in match 49 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Mumba will be eager to register back-to-back wins for the first time in Pro Kabaddi season 7 when they go up against Haryana at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Mumbai-based franchise defeated Patna Pirates in their last game and will be looking to carry that winning momentum into the next match. The likes of Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan played a major role in their last win by scoring crucial raid points at pivotal junctures.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will be looking to brush off the disappointment of losing to Telugu Titans with a win over U Mumba. Haryana will also be keen to return to winning ways and would leave no stone unturned to put their best foot forward against the strong Mumba unit.

Head-to-head: U Mumba 4-2 Haryana Steelers.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vikash Khandola, Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Surinder Singh and Sunil in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

My Dream XI Team

Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vikash Khandola, Athul MS, Sandeep Narwal, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Surinder Singh, and Sunil.

Predicted starting 7s —

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, and Athul MS/ Abhishek Singh.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay/ Naveen, Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vikas Kale and Parveen

