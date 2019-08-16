DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team MUM vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 43 Between U Mumba vs Patna Pirates at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad: It’s once again a double-header Friday for all Kabaddi fans, gear up to catch all the enthralling action of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League as big heavyweights clash on the final day of the Ahmedabad leg. In the first match of the day, former champs U Mumba will take on three-time winners Patna Pirates in a much-anticipated battle at the EKA Arena by TransStadia.

In their last PKL outing, U Mumba lost 32-30 to the Bengal Warriors in their last outing despite the impressive performance of young raider Arjun Deshwal who covered up well for the injured Abhishek Singh. While the Pirates meanwhile got a thumping 41-20 win over UP Yoddha in the final game of their home leg thanks to a Super 10 from Pardeep and 8 tackle points from Neeraj Kumar ending a bad run of games.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Jang Kun Lee, Monu and Arjun Deshwaland Shrikant Jadhav are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Neeraj, Fazel Atrachali and Hadi Oshtorak in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Sandeep Narwal and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou are great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang Kun Lee, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Fazel Atrachali (vc), and Jaideep.

Predicted starting 7s —

U MUMBA: Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, and Athul MS/ Abhishek Singh.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUM Dream11 Team/ PAT Dream11 Team/ U Mumba Dream11 Team/ Patna Pirates Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.