Dream11 Team MUM vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 19 Between U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha at Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai: U Mumba will be looking to brush aside the disappointing result from their previous outing against Bengaluru Bulls with a win over U.P. Yoddha at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. With two wins and two losses so far in Season 7, U Mumba will aim to build up some sort of a winning momentum and string together a chain of victories, starting with one on Wednesday. U.P. Yoddha, on the other hand, fell short in both their previous matches and will be eyeing their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Yoddha’s will be looking for a fresh start to their season 7 campaign when they face U Mumba. After falling short in their first two matches, the players will be looking to up their game and hopefully register their first win of the campaign.

TOSS – The toss between U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha will take place at 8.30 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai

My Dream XI Team

Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal, Monu Goyat, Surender Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Sumit

Predicted starting 7s —

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh (R), Athul MS (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (D), Mohit Baliyan (all-rounder)

U.P. Yoddha: Monu Goyat (R), Surender Singh (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Nitesh Kumar (defender), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (all-rounder), Aashish Nagar (defender), Sumit (defender).

