Dream11 Team NAM-W vs ND-W KSL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Namibia Women vs Netherlands Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 at Lochlands, Arbroath: Match no.10 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 will be played between Namibia Women and Netherlands Women at Lochlands, Arbroath. Both Namibia and Netherlands will play for pride as their hopes for a spot in the next year’s T20 World Cup have come to an end after two back-to-back defeats. Namibia had their moments in the tournament especially in the last match against Thailand. They got the opposition six down for 35 by let the Thailand Women recover and clinch a 38-run win. Meanwhile, Netherlands gave Ireland an almighty scare during their 121-run chase. Sterre Kalis top-scored with a 46-run knock but failed to take Dutch Women over the line as they lost by 19 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Namibia Women vs Netherlands Women will take place at 2 PM (IST)!

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Lochlands, Arbroath

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Mary Waldron

Batters – Nattakan Chantam, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul

All-Rounders – Eimear Richardson (C), Kim Garth, Nattaya Boochatham (VC), Chanida Sutthiruang

Bowlers – Lara Maritz, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi

My Dream11 Team

Nattakan Chantam, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron, Eimear Richardson (C), Kim Garth, Nattaya Boochatham (VC), Chanida Sutthiruang, Lara Maritz, Onnicha Kamchomphu and Suleeporn Laomi.

NAM-W vs ND-W Probable Playing XIs —

Namibia Women: K Green, D Foerster, Adri van der Merwe, P Enright, S Shihepo, S Wittman, NAMene van Zyl, W Mwatile, M Gorases, R Khan, Yasmeen Khan.

Netherlands Women: M Veringmeier, Leonie Bennett, H Siegers, R Rijke, I Zwilling, S Siegers/F Overdijk, D v Deventer, C d Lange, J Post, S Kalis, Bas de Leede.

SQUADS —

Namibia Women (From): Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Kayleen Green (wk), Petro Enright, Yasmeen Khan (C), Irene van Zyl, Arrasta Diergaardt, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Eveleen Kejarukua, Reehana Khan, Merczerly Gorases.

Netherlands Women (From): Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers, Denise van Deventer, Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede (wk), Juliet Post (C), Iris Zwilling, Leonie Bennett, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk.

