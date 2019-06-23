Dream11 Prediction

Dream XI Team NED vs ZIM 1st T20I – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays T20I Match Netherlands vs Zimbabwe at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam: Flying high on confidence after registering their maiden ODI series triumph against full member nation defeated Zimbabwe by 2-0, Netherlands will look to start their T20I series campaign on a winning note. The two teams will now face off in a 2-match T20I series in Rotterdam. Earlier, these two teams have played only once in a T20 international – during the 2014 WT20 game which Zimbabwe won by 5 wickets.

In the second and final ODI, contributions and ability to bat low down the order helped the Netherlands to chase down the target of 291 with three wickets and four balls to spare. Roelof van der Merwe counter-attacking 54-ball 57 in the middle-order made the difference for the hosts. Max O’Dowd scored his 2nd straight fifty to give a solid start to his team. Earlier after winning the toss, Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten 85, Craig Ervine’s 84 and Brendan Taylor’s 51 helped Zimbabwe to finish on 290/6.

Time: 6:30PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Dream XI Predictions:

Last five completed T20I matches —

Netherlands: L, W, W, L, L.

Zimbabwe: L, L, L, L, L

My Dream XI Team

Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine (VC), Max O’Dowd, Brendan Taylor (C/wk), Tobias Visée, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Roelof van der Merwe, Donald Tiripano, Paul van Meekeren, and Pieter Seelaar.

Netherlands Probable XI: Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (C), Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren.

Zimbabwe Probable XI: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ainsley Ndlovu, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.

Squads —

Netherlands (From): Tobias Visee, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards (wk), Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (C), Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede

Zimbabwe (From): Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Donald Tiripano, Ainsley Ndlovu, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Burl

