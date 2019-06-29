Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match N vs AUS Lord’s, London: New Zealand will take on Australia in one of the most high-octane clashes of ICC World Cup 2019 at the Lord’s in London. Having been beaten by Pakistan in their last match, the Kane Williamson-led side will look to make a comeback and confirm their spot in the semi-finals. New Zealand are on 11 points and have not yet been confirmed of a semis berth.

Australia, on the other hand, have confirmed their slot in the top four and have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament. The Aaron finch-led side have played dominant cricket in all fronts and would look to repeat the same and extend their winning run against a potent Kiwi outfit.

Date: June 29, Saturday.

TOSS – Aaron Finch wins toss as Australia opt to bat against New Zealand at Lord’s!

Time: 3.00 PM IST.

Venue: Lord’s, London.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Batting: It will be a tough choice to pick from the pool of superstar batsmen that both the teams possess. However, given the form of Aaron Finch, David Warner, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith look the perfect selection.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult can be the pacers while Mitchell Santner can be given the spinning duties.

All-rounder: Colin de Grandhomme and Jems Neesham should be the ideal contenders and deserve to be picked.

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carrey should be the keeper as he might also come handy with the bat down the order.

My Dream XI Team

Kane Williamson (C), Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, James Neesham, Alex Carrey, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa/Nathan Lyon.

SQUADS

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff.

