Dream11 Team NZ vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup New Zealand vs South Africa at Edgbaston, Birmingham: With pacer Lungi Ngidi back in the side, South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in a World Cup match on Wednesday. South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the last edition, had a dismal start to their World Cup campaign, losing three straight games followed by a wash-out before registering their maiden win against bottom-placed Afghanistan.

In contrast, New Zealand are yet to face defeat in the tournament and are lying second on the table with three wins and a washout. Injuries to pacers Dale Steyn and Anrich Norje have hurt the South African bowling unit severely. With Ngidi fully fit and the team finally tasting victory, skipper Faf du Plessis will breathe a sigh of relief.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand and South Africa will take place at 2.30 PM!

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the three solid keepers – Quinton de Kock and Tom Latham. But keeping in mind de Kock’s current form in the ongoing World Cup campaign, it would be safe to pick the Protean in your fantasy XI.

Batting: Some renowned names like Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Lockie Ferguson are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Veteran Imran Tahir can be picked as the lone spinner in the side.

All-Rounder: For his big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – James Neesham can be picked up for the all-rounders’ slot for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Quinton de Kock, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jimmy Neesham (VC), Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Probable Playing XIs —

New Zealand: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham (WK), Grandhomme, Neesham, Santner, Henry, Ferguson and Boult.

West Indies: De Kock(WK), Amla, Markram, Du Plessis (C), Dussen, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Morris, Ngidi, Rabada and Tahir.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

