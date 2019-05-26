DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team NMP vs SS MPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays Match North Mumbai Panthers vs SoBo SuperSonics, Final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: It’s all or nothing for North Mumbai Panthers and SoBo SuperSonics as they face each other one final time in the ongoing edition of T20 Mumbai league. Both the teams have entered the title-decider on the back of contrasting wins. Riding high on confidence, SoBo SuperSonics cruised to the final on the back of a sensational effort with the bat against the Aakash Tigers MWS in the second semifinal.

Skipper Jay Bista became the first player to score a century in the history of T20 Mumbai League as he struck nine fours and five sixes on his way through to a 60-ball 110. While Panthers registered a win in a last-ball thriller in their semifinal contest. The final of the T20 Mumbai League 2019 will be played between North Mumbai Panthers and Sobo Supersonics at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

My Dream XI Team

Jay Bista, Hersh Tank, Karan Nande, Atif Attarwala, Rohan Raje, Sairaj Patil (VC), Parag Khanapurkar (C), Swapnil Salvi, Badrey Alam, Rahul Sawant, Pravin Tambe.

Probable Playing XIs —

North Mumbai Panthers: Prithvi Shaw (C), Vikrant Auti, Karan Nande, Vishal Dhagaonkar, Swapnil Salvi (wk), Sairaj Patil, Atif Attarwala, Shashikant Kadam, Pravin Tambe, Prathamesh Dake, Rahul Sawant.

Sobo SuperSonics: Jay Bista (C), Hersh Tank, Parag Khanapurkar, Yogesh Takawale (wk), Khizer Dafedar, Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Badrey Alam, Vaibhav Mali, Japjeet Randhawa, Deepak Shetty.

SQUADS —

North Mumbai Panthers: Prithvi Shaw (C), Vikrant Auti, Karan Nande, Sairaj Patil, Swapnil Salvi (wk), Shashikant Kadam, Atif Attarwala, Moondeep Mangela, Rahul Sawant, Pravin Tambe, Prathamesh Dake, Ajinkya Patil, Onkar Dattaram Gurav, Aashray Sajnani, Neil Narvekar, Jude Singh, Aditya Rane, Vishal Dhagaonkar, Sumeet Dhekale

SoBo SuperSonics (From): Jay Gokul Bista (C), Hersh Tank, Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Khizer Dafedar, Yogesh Takawale (wk), Parag Khanapurkar, Vaibhav Mali, Japjeet Randhawa, Deepak Shetty, Badrey Alam, Agni Chopra, Mansingh Nigade, Tushar Srivastav, Sandeep Kunchikor, Shashank Attarde, Adeeb Usmani, Aatif Shaikh, Akshay Barma, Harsh Tanna

