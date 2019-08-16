DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team NOT vs DER Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire T20 clash at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: It has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride so far for the Nottinghamshire in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2019. They are undoubtedly the one of the better performing teams in the North group. In their last four encounters – two of these games had to be shortened due to rain and they won one of these. In the other two completed games, they completely dominated Warwickshire to register a 71-run win and narrowly lost to Lancashire by 3 runs.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire have got the same number of wins under their belt as compared to Nottinghamshire. However, they have lost one extra game in the group when compared to Notts. It is also a clash of among the heavyweights as both teams are placed in the upper-half of the North Group.

TOSS – The toss between Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Joe Clarke, Tom Moores

Batters – Alex Hales, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen

All-Rounders –Matthew Critchley, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (VC)

Bowlers – Logan van Beek, Luke Wood, Ravi Rampaul

My Dream XI Team

Alex Hales, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (vc), Logan van Beek, Luke Wood and Ravi Rampaul.

Probable Playing XIs —

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Jake Libby, Samit Patel, Dan Christian (C), Imad Wasim, Harry Gurney, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter.

Derbyshire: Ravi Rampaul, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Daryn Smit (wk), Logan van Beek, Darren Stevens, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matthew Critchley, Leus du Plooy

