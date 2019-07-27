DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team NOT vs LEI Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire T20 clash at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: Over the defeat in their campaign opener, Nottinghamshire bounced back with two comfortable wins and aim for the 3rd in a row against a struggling Leicestershire. Nottingham lost to Worcestershire at home on the opening day of competition while their 2nd game against Yorkshire got abandoned. They got their first win by chasing down 153 against Northamptonshire at home.

On the other hand, Leicestershire has got only one point after completion of four games as the lone point came via wash out in their first game. In the following matches, Leicester lost to Birmingham Bears, Yorkshire and Durham; all by big margins.

TOSS – The toss between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Joe Clarke

Batsmen – Mark Cosgrove, Harry Dearden, Alex Hales

All-Rounders – Samit Patel, Neil Dexter, Colin Ackermann, Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Arron Lilley, Harry Gurney, Jake Ball.

My Dream XI Team

Mark Cosgrove, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Neil Dexter, Jake Libby, Colin Ackermann (C), Tom Moores (WK), Ben Mike, Daniel Christian, Samit Patel, Harry Gurney

Probable Playing XIs —

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Jake Libby, Tom Moores (WK), Daniel Christian (C), Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Harry Gurney.

Leicestershire: Mark Cosgrove, Harry Dearden, Neil Dexter, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Lewis Hill (WK), Ben Mike, Dieter Klein, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths/Aadil Ali, Chris Wright.

SQUADS —

Nottinghamshire (From): Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Daniel Christian (C), Tom Moores (wk), Imad Wasim, Samit Patel, Jake Libby, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Harry Gurney, Zak Chappell, Luke Fletcher, Chris Nash

Leicestershire (From): Mark Cosgrove, Neil Dexter, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Lewis Hill (wk), Harry Dearden, Aadil Ali, Ben Mike, Dieter Klein, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Gavin Griffiths

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOT Dream11 Team/ LEI Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team/ Worcestershire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.