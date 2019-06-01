DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team NZ vs SL ICC World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays World Cup Match 3 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: The New Zealanders opened their ICC World Cup 2015 campaign with a resounding 98-run victory over Sri Lanka, and if recent form is anything to go by, a similar result could well be on the cards in Cardiff. The Kiwis suffered a brutal loss against West Indies in their final warm-up match, but the manner in which they humiliated world number two India at The Oval last Saturday was noteworthy enough for all cricket pundits. Led by fiery Trent Boult, Kiwis bowled out Virat Kohli’s men for a paltry 179 before chasing down their total with six wickets to spare.

On the contrary, the Islanders (Sri Lanka) are short on confidence and coming off from back-to-back losses in a couple of warm-up matches versus South Africa and Australia respectively. If there have been any bright sparks for Sri Lanka of late, they came in the warm-up against South Africa, with Karunaratne and the wise old head of Angelo Matthews hitting half-centuries.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Kusal Mendis and Tom Latham. Both are great options in the wicket-keeper’s slot but the latter’s injury concern and absence from the game give Mendis an edge over his contemporary.

Batting: The likes of Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Dimuth Karunaratne Angelo Mathews would easily make up to any fantasy side in the world. Also, their recent form and ability to take the game away from opposition makes them a must-have in every playing XI.

Bowling: Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga remain a potential threat with the ball in any format of the game they play in. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is also a great option to have in the side along with Isuru Udana, who’s batting abilities give him the nod over Suranga Lakmal.

All-Rounder: For his big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Jimmy Neesham is an easy choice for the all-rounder’s role. The likes of Mitchell Santner and Thisara Perera also decent option to have in your side.

My Dream XI Team

Kusal Mendis (wk), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Jimmy Neesham, Thisara Perera, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga.

Probable Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep/Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga.

SQUADS —

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell

Sri Lanka (From): Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

