Dream11 Team OMN vs PNG, Scotland Tei-Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st ODI Match Oman vs Papua New Guinea at Mannofield Park, Aberdeen: The inaugural edition of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will kick-start a new four-year qualification cycle for the next 50-over showpiece tournament – 2023 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India. The first League 2 series will be played among Scotland, Oman and Papu New Guinea at Mannofield Park, Oman from 14 to 21 August, which will include four ODIs for each team, worth two points per ODI that will contribute to the Men’s CWC League 2 table.

The first match of the tri-series will be played between Oman and Papua New Guinea. PNG will start as favourites in the encounter but given the reputation of Oman it will be foolish to underestimate them in the clash.

TOSS – The toss between Oman vs Papua New Guinea will take place at 3.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Wicket-Keeper – Kiplin Doriga

Batters – Khawar Ali, Assad Vala, Khurram Nawaz

All-Rounders – Charles Amini (C), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers – Mohammad Nadeem (vc), Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Khawar Ali, Assad Vala, Khurram Nawaz, Kiplin Doriga, Mohammad Nadeem (vc), Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Charles Amini (C), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua and Zeeshan Maqsood

Probable Playing XIs —

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Khurram Nawaz, Kaleemullah, Suraj Kumar (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Nosaina Pokana, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Damien Ravu, Simon Atai

SQUADS —

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Simon Atai, Sese Bau, Tony Ura (wk), Kiplin Doriga, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Gaudi Toka

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz, Suraj Kumar (wk), Ajay Lalcheta, Aamir Kaleem, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

