DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team PAK vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds: Riding high on confidence after two back-to-back wins, Pakistan will look to carry on the winning momentum when they face Afghanistan in their crucial World Cup encounter at Headingley on Saturday. A win against Afghanistan will keep Pakistan in the hunt for the semifinal race. With seven points from seven games, Pakistan need to win both their remaining matches and hope for favourable results in matches of other teams too to make it to the top four by the end of the tournament.

After their defeat to India, the Green Brigade had to face harsh criticism, both from fans and former cricketers. However, they kept aside all those negativities and registered thumping wins over South Africa and New Zealand. Their last win against the Black Caps would have bolstered their confidence immensely, considering the kind of performance they came out with against the Kiwis who were one of the two unbeaten sides in the tournament till then. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have not been able to register a single win in the tournament so far. Their bowling has looked ok with all their spinners performing. But it’s their batting which has let them down in all the matches. The batsmen just have not been able to score and it has been a cause of concern for them.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place at 2.30 PM!

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Sarfaraz Ahmed and Ikram Ali. However, keeping in mind the wealth of experience and enormous ability to bat at crucial junctures, Sarfaraz is must-have in your fantasy XI.

Batting: Some renowned names likBabar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ashgar Afghan are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shadab Khan can be picked as the two spinners in the side.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi inclusion in the fanstasy XI is almost a no-brainer.

My Dream XI Team

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (C), Mohammad Amir (VC), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Probable Playing XIs —

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan/Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

SQUADS —

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan (From): Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Hamid Hassan, Sayed Shirzad

Check Dream11 Prediction / PAK Dream11 Team / AFG Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.