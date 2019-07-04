DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team PAK vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Lord’s, London: Riding high on confidence after two back-to-back wins, Pakistan will look to carry on the winning momentum when they face Bangladesh in their crucial World Cup encounter at Lords on Saturday. Pakistan need to bat first, besides scoring 400-plus runs and then defeating Bangladesh by a margin of 316 runs for qualifying into semis. If Bangladesh bat first, then Pakistan are out of the tournament even before a ball gets bowled. Keeping all the permutations and combinations aside, Pakistan just need to just focus on winning the game and bowing out with their heads held high. Whereas, the Bangla Tigers, who have played some exceptional cricket in the tournament will go with nothing to lose mindset in this battle. The Tigers will be the tough opponent for Pakistan. The pacers will get some purchase early on and the spin will play a role as the game progresses.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at 2.30 PM!

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Sarfaraz Ahmed and Liton Das. However, keeping in mind the wealth of experience and enormous ability to bat at crucial junctures, Liton Das is must-have in your fantasy XI.

Batting: Some renowned names like Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Liton Das and Haris Sohail are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Mohammad Amir, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mehidy Hasan can be picked in the bowling department.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Shakib Al Hasan and Imad Wasim’s inclusion in the fantasy XI is almost a no-brainer.

My Dream XI Team

Soumya Sarkar, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (vc), Liton Das (wk), Haris Sohail, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mustafizur Rahman, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afrdi.

Probable Playing XIs —

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin.

SQUADS —

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh (From): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

Check Dream11 Prediction / PAK Dream11 Team / BAN Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.