DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team PAK vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at County Ground, Bristol: After registering thrilling victories in their last league encounters, Asian giants – Pakistan and Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning momentum when they face each other in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on June 7. Despite a stunning batting collapse (from 92/0 to 201 all-out), Sri Lanka managed to stave off the Afghanistan challenge in their previous fixture. The win would have served as a confidence booster after a 10-wicket rout to New Zealand in their opening game.

On the other side, a resurgent Pakistan side, fresh from a 14-run victory over hosts England will be high on confidence as well. After folding up for 105 against West Indies, Pakistan’s batting unit came back strong to post 348 against England. Led by Wahab Riaz, the bowlers combined to stifle the hosts, ending an 11-match losing streak.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Sarfaraz Ahmed and Kusal Perera. But Sarfaraz ability and experience against the top teams will give him a slight edge over young and talented Pooran.

Batting: The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Hafeez are enough to instill fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Lasith Malinga, Mohammad Amir are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Along with them, Sri Lanka’s last match hero Nuwan Pradeep should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

All-Rounder: For his big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Thisara Perera is a must-have player in your dream11 for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Fakhar Zaman, Lahiru Thirimanne, Babar Azam, Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga (VC), Mohammad Amir and Nuwan Pradeep

Probable Playing XIs —

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne/Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga

SQUADS —

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi.

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana.

