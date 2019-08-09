DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team PAT vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 33 Between Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha at Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna: The final game of the Patna leg sees home side Patna Pirates take on U.P. Yoddha at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Friday. Still searching for their maiden victory in their home leg, Patna will hope to finish it on a high as they take on UP just to carry on the momentum in their remaining fixtures. Pirates went into their home leg with two wins from their three matches but failed to pick up a win in front of their home fans so far. They will draw inspiration from the fact that their captain and star raider ‘Record-Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal picked up a Super 10 in the team’s previous match and has started to look dangerous.

TOSS – The toss between Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha will take place at 8.30 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Patliputra Stadium, Patna

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Monu Goyat and Nitesh Kumar are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Sumit and Jadeep are well-documented. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh or Monu are great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy teams.

My Dream XI Team

Pardeep Narwal, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Sumit, Monu, Ashu Singh and Jaideep

Predicted Playing 7s —

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

U.P Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumi

