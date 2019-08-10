DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team PUN vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 35 Between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad: In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan take on league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C. at the EKA Arena By TransStadia on Saturday. The two teams are coming off wins in their previous encounters and will settle for nothing less than another victory.

Puneri Paltan have enjoyed a tremendous change in fortune over their past two matches, beating Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants and climbing up the league standings. Apart from their blip against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Dabang Delhi have been in tremendous form this season and currently sit atop the Pro Kabaddi table with 21 points.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.will take place at 8.30 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Kumar or Nitin Tomar are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal and Girish Ernak in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Saeid Ghaffari and Meraj Sheykh are great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Kadian (C), Manjeet, Joginder Narwal, Saeid Ghaffari, Ravinder Pahal (vc) and Girish Maruti Ernak.

Predicted starting 7s —

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Chandran Ranjit and Saeid Ghaffari.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Kumar/ Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

