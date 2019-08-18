DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SCO vs OMN, Scotland Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 3rd ODI Match Scotland vs Oman at Mannofield Park, Aberdeen: Hosts Scotland got their first win of the tri-series when they defeated Papua New Guinea by three wickets. The series fall under the coveted ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 . This was also their first ODI win since beating the No.1 ranked England at home in 2018. The Scots will take on upbeat Oman on Sunday to whom they lost by 8 wickets earlier in the tournament. Oman won both the matches they played in this competition thus far.

Left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir on his ODI debut bagged a 4-wicket haul on Saturday against PNG. The off-spinner Michael Leask also took three wickets to restrict PNG to 205/9 from 63/0 in 13 overs. Kyle Coetzer held the chase with a 123-ball 96. His knock included nine fours and two sixes.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland vs Oman will take place at 3.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-Keeper – Matthew Cross

Batters – Kyle Coetzer (C), Khawar Ali (VC), Calum MacLeod

All-Rounders – Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Sandeep Goud, Michael Leask

Bowlers – Hamza Tahir, Matt Watt, Mohammad Nadeem

My Dream XI Team

Kyle Coetzer (C), Khawar Ali, Calum MacLeod, Zeeshan Maqsood (VC), Aqib Ilyas, Sandeep Goud, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross, Hamza Tahir, Matt Watt, Mohammad Nadeem

Probable Playing XIs —

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, George Munsey, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill.

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Aamir Kaleem, Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah.

SQUADS —

Scotland (From): Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Main, Michael Leask

Oman (From): Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Suraj Kumar (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Aamir Kaleem, Khurram Nawaz, Kaleemullah, Ajay Lalcheta, Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO Dream11 Team/ OMN Dream11 Team/ Scotland Dream11 Team/ Oman Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.