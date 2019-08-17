DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SCO vs PNG, Scotland Tei-Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 3rd ODI Match Scotland vs Papua New Guinea at Mannofield Park, Aberdeen: Both Scotland and Papua New Guinea (PNG) suffered defeats from the hands of Oman in the first two matches of this tournament. However, both team met contrasting fortunes in their respective clashes versus Oman – the hosts Scotland never recovered from a batting collapse while PNG had the game in their hands but never managed to capitalized on that. PNG raised 100-run mark by 20th over for the loss of only one wicket thanks to a 77-run opening stand but could only finish with 229/8 in their 50 overs.

The total, in fact, looked like a defendable one but an unbeaten 90-run partnership for the 7th wicket took the game away from PNG’s grasp. On the other hand, the home team also got a 71-run opening partnership in only 13.5 overs after they elected to bat. The Oman spinners accounted for 9 wickets as Scotland were bundled out for only 168; which was chased down in 45.1 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland and Papua New Guinea will take place at 3.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-Keeper – Keeper – Matthew Cross

Batters – Kyle Coetzer (C), Lega Siaka, Calum MacLeod, Tony Ura (VC), Assad Vala

All-Rounders – Charles Amini, Chad Soper

Bowlers – Mark Watt, Nosaina Pokana, Adrian Neill

My Dream XI Team

Kyle Coetzer (C), Lega Siaka, Calum MacLeod, Tony Ura (VC), Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Matthew Cross, Mark Watt, Nosaina Pokana and Adrian Neill.

Probable Playing XIs —

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, George Munsey, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka (C), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Gaudi Toka, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

SQUADS —

Scotland (From): Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Main, Michael Leask

Papua New Guinea (From): Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka (C), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Simon Atai, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka

