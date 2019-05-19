Dream11 Team Shivaji Park Lions vs NaMo Bandra Blasters:

The NaMo Bandra Blasters are still looking for their first win of the season and having lost both of their matches played so far, they will be looking to make amends in their third outing, where they take on Bandra Blasters.

Bandra Blasters, runners up of the previous campaign, will also be looking for their maiden victory of the season. In their last match, they set a score of 159/6 against Arcs Andheri, who successfully chased down the target.

It will be an interesting clash when these two sides meet in the Mumbai Premier League match on Sunday.

My Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Hardik Tamore

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Prasad Pawar, Raunaq Sharma, Siddharth Chitnis

All-Rounders – Aditya Dhumal, Shivam Dube (VC), Sujit Nayak (C)

Bowlers – Nikhil Date, Siddharth Raut, Vijay Gohil

Squads:

Shivaji Park Lions Probable XI:

Rudra Dhanday, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore, Raunaq Sharma, Swapnil Pradhan, Shivam Dube, Arun Yadav, Shivam Malhotra, Vijay Gohil, Siddharth Raut, Tanush Kotian.

NaMo Bandra Blasters Probable XI:

Eknath Kerkar (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Prasad Pawar, Nikhil Patil, Sujit Nayak, Siddharth Chitnis, Aditya Dhumal, Sagar Chhabria, Saksham Jha, Nikhil Date, Atul Singh.

Full Squads:

Shivaji Park Lions: Rudra Dhanday, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore, Raunaq Sharma, Swapnil Pradhan, Shivam Dube, Arun Yadav, Shivam Malhotra, Vijay Gohil, Siddharth Raut, Tanush Kotian, Nikhil Patil, Sachin Yadav, Siddharth Raut, Jai Kothari, Atish Gawand, Gaurav Bengre.

NaMo Bandra Blasters :

Eknath Kerkar (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Prasad Pawar, Nikhil Patil, Sujit Nayak, Siddharth Chitnis, Aditya Dhumal, Sagar Chhabria, Saksham Jha, Nikhil Date, Atul Singh, Shrideep Mangela, Karsh Kothari, Siddharth Sharma, Uzair Khan, Rohit Kambli, Sujit Haravi, Yash Malap.