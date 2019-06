DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SA vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup South Africa vs Bangladesh at The Oval, London: Bangladesh will be facing a bruised South African side in their World Cup opener on Sunday at The Oval in London. The Proteas were condemned to a 104-run defeat largely due to England’s ability to use the conditions better and the combined brilliance of Joffra Archer and Ben Stokes.

While they could do little about the latter, South Africa will have learned more about using the conditions which only makes Bangladesh’s task all the more difficult. Even in that defeat, South Africa showed that they have the resources to justify their tag as one of the favourites behind England, India and Australia.

SA vs BAN Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is without a doubt the best choice for this position.

Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar, Faf du Plessis, Mushfiqur Rahim and Rassie van der Dussen have all been in commendable form and they make it to our final Dream11.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Andile Phehlukwayo are the finest performing all-rounders.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Mustafizur Rahman are some lethal options for this match.

SA vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (C), Soumya Sarkar, Faf du Plessis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.



Overall Head to Head

Played: 20

Bangladesh wins: 3

South Africa wins: 17

No-Results: 0

Draws: 0

Head to Head in ICC World Cup Tournament:

Played: 3

Bangladesh wins: 1

South Africa wins: 2

No-Results: 0

Draws: 0

Probable Playing XI:

South Africa: Hasim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram/David Miller, JP Duminy, Adil Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kasigo Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.



Bangladesh: Liton Das, Somya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahim(WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahaman/Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman,

South Africa vs Bangladesh (Full Squad):

South Africa (SA): Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

