Dream11 Team SA vs WI ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup South Africa vs West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: After three consecutive defeats, South Africa will eye their first win of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they face West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl on Monday. After a below par show so far, the Proteas desperately need a win to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals. West Indies, on the other hand, looked slightly better after a win and a loss from their two games. The Jason Holder-led Carribean side kicked-off their campaign on a convincing note with an impressive seven-wicket win over Pakistan before suffering a narrow 15 loss to Australia.

The Proteas lost their all three encounters against England, Bangladesh, and India. The pacer’s performance in their six-wicket loss to India must be heartening for skipper Faf du Plessis and the team management, but it’s the batsmen who need to step up against a good looking West Indies pace attack.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

SA vs WI Head to head in World Cup

Total Matches in World Cup: 6

South Africa won: 4

West Indies won: 2

SA vs WI Head to head in ODI’s

SA vs WI Total Matches: 61

South Africa Won: 44

West Indies Won: 15

No result/Cancelled/Abandoned/Tied: 2

My Dream XI Team

Nicolas Pooran, Quinton de Kock (C), Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas, Kagiso Rabada (vc).

Probable Playing XIs —

South Africa: de Kock (wk), Amla, du Plessis (C), Dussen, Miller, Duminy/Markram, Phehlukwayo, Morris, Rabada, Tahir and Beuran Hendricks/Pretorius.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cotrell, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS —

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(C), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen

South Africa (From): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram

