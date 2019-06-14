DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SL vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Sri Lanka vs Australia at Kennington Oval, London: Sitting pretty in the top section of the points table, Australia will look to consolidate their favourable position when they take on lowly Sri Lanka in Match 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in London on June 15. With three wins from four matches, Australia increasingly look like strong contenders for a spot in the final four, but these are still early days and they will want to keep the foot on the pedal when they take on Sri Lanka at the Oval to build on that early advantage. With David Warner batting with characteristic fluency for his century in the match against Pakistan, Australia’s top-order suddenly looks markedly more formidable, while the middle-order has been in good form to begin with.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are placed fifth on the points table with one victory and a couple of washouts. In their two completed games, they’ve not looked a very challenging side, but could change perceptions about their chances with a solid performance against Australia. It’s in the batting department that they need most work as they’ve been bowled out for measly scores of 136 and 201 so far. Dimuth Karunaratne, the skipper, and Kusal Perera have been among the runs, but they need more contributors, and fast.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Alex Carey and Kusal Perera. But Perera is the preferred choices given their experience in English conditions.

Batting: Some renowned names like David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Thisara Perera are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Lasith Malinga are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – both Glenn Maxwell and Thisara can be picked up for the all-rounders’ slot for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Kusal Perera, David Warner (VC), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga (C).

Probable Playing XIs —

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Karunaratne (C), Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Thisara Perera, Udana, Jeevan Mendis/Vandersay, Malinga and Lakmal.

Australia: Finch(C), Warner, Smith, Khawaja, Marsh, Maxwell, Carey (wk), Coulter-Nile, Starc, Cummins and Richardson.

SQUADS —

Australia (From): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Avishka Fernando

