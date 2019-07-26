DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SL vs BAN ODI Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st ODI Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo: Putting behind the disappointment of their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh look for a fresh start in the three-match ODI series, beginning on July 26 in Colombo. Both teams had their chances in the showpiece event but failed to seize the opportunity and couldn’t make it to the playoffs. A couple of new faces are likely to make their debut as an era of SL cricket comes to an end with the departure of their hero – Lasith Malinga.

On the other side – Bangladesh will also take the field without the services of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. However, the Tigers squad look strong on paper and are more than capable of pulling off the upset against the Islanders.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will take place at 2.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim and Kusal Perera had great outings in the World Cup and are the preferred candidates in this match as well. They both can be picked in the fantasy squad.

Batsmen: The likes of Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando will be hard to ignore in any fantasy XI. These men posses the skill-set and ability to turn the game on its head.

Bowlers: Playing his last ODI for Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga’s inclusion is a no-brainer in the fantasy XI. Along with him, Mustafizur Rahman and Isuru Udana can take over the pace bowling duties.

All-Rounders: Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera can easily fill this slot as both the men have the firepower to set the stage on fire with their batting skills. They are also pretty handy with the white-ball in their hand as well.

My Dream XI Team

Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews (vc), Thisara Perera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana.

Probable Playing XIs —

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Lahiru Kumara/Nuwan Pradeep

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam/Taijul Islam.

SQUADS —

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Anamul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Farhad Reza

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Malinga, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Check Dream11 Prediction / SL Dream11 Team / BAN Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Sri Lanka Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team/ Online Cricket Tips and more.