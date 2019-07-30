DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SL vs BAN ODI Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 3rd ODI Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo: Bangladesh have struggled big time in the absence of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and regular captain Mashrafe Mortaza in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Tigers have been outplayed in the two games so far by the spirited Islanders. After registering a convincing 91-run victory in the 1st game, Sri Lanka kicked off the post-Lasith Malinga era with a resounding seven-wicket victory in the 2nd encounter. The hosts are now in line to seal their first clean sweep in an ODI series

Bangladesh haven’t finished a bilateral series in Asia winless since 2014. Can they avoid defeat on Wednesday, 31 July, and keep that trend alive?

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will take place at 2.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim and Kusal Perera had great outings in the World Cup and are the preferred candidates in this match as well. They both can be picked in the fantasy squad.

Batsmen: The likes of Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando will be hard to ignore in any fantasy XI. These men posses the skill-set and ability to turn the game on its head.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana can be picked in the side to handle the pace bowling duties. Akila Dhananjaya can be chosen as the lone spinner in the fantasy XI.

All-Rounders: Angelo Mathews and Mosaddek Hossain can easily fill this slot as both the men have the firepower to set the stage on fire with their batting skills. They are also pretty handy with the white-ball in their hand as well.

My Dream XI Team

Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera (C), Avishka Fernando (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dhananjaya and Nuwan Pradeep.

Probable Playing XIs —

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Anamul Haque/Farhad Reza, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.

SQUADS —

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Anamul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Farhad Reza, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam and Taijul Islam.

