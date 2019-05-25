DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SS vs AT MPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays Match SoBo SuperSonics vs Aakash Tigers MWS, 2nd Semifinal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: After 20 gruelling matches, we have reached the business end of the exciting Mumbai T20 League. In the first of the two semifinals, North Mumbai Panthers beat ARCS Andheri by two wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. The Aakash Tigers MWS reached to the semi-finals of T20 Mumbai League with two timely victories at the end of the league stage. The Supersonics won their first three games with which they confirmed a top-two finish from their Group.

The winner of the match will face North Mumbai Panthers in the title clash on Sunday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

My Dream XI Team

Jay Bista, Hersh Tank, Bhavin Thakkar, Siddharth Akre, Arjun Tendulkar (C), Rohan Raje (VC), Parag Khanapurkar, D Subramanian (WK), Badrey Alam, Salman Khan, Deepak Shetty.

Probable Playing XIs —

Sobo Supersonics: Jay Bista (C), Hersh Tank, Parag Khanapurkar, Yogesh Takawale (WK), Khizer Dafedar, Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Badrey Alam, Vaibhav Mali, Japjeet Randhawa, Deepak Shetty.

Aakash Tigers MWS: Arjun Tendulkar, Bhavin Thakkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Siddharth Akre, D Subramanian (WK), Shams Mulani, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Katakdhond, Dhawal Kulkarni (C), Salman Khan, Ajay Pandey.

SQUADS —

SoBo SuperSonics (From): Jay Gokul Bista(c), Hersh Tank, Parag Khanapurkar, Yogesh Takawale(w), Khizer Dafedar, Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Vaibhav Mali, Japjeet Randhawa, Badrey Alam, Deepak Shetty, Agni Chopra, Mansingh Nigade, Tushar Srivastav, Sandeep Kunchikor, Shashank Attarde, Adeeb Usmani, Aatif Shaikh, Akshay Barma, Harsh Tanna

Aakash Tigers MWS (From): Arjun Tendulkar, Bhavin Thakkar, Siddharth Akre, D Subramanian(w), Shams Mulani, Yogesh Pawar, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Katakdhond, Ajay Pandey, Salman Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni(c), Kaustubh Pawar, Aakarshit Gomel, Minad Manjrekar, Akash Anand, Mehboob Shaikh, Anjdeep Lad, Sylvester Dsouza

