Dream11 Team SS vs ATMWS 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays IPL Match Sobo Supersonics vs Aakash Tigers MWS at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: The tenth match of T20 Mumbai will be played between Sobo Supersonics vs Aakash Tigers MWS at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Sobo Supersonics started their campaign by defeating Arcs Andheri from a huge margin and then they defeat Triumph Knights MWE in the following game. Sobo is in the right mood in this league.

On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS defeated Triumph Knights in a similar fashion like the Supersonics did but crumbled with the bat against the Eagle Thane Strikers in the 2nd match. Aakash Tigers is currently enjoying on the fifth position in the point table by having one win and one loss. Arjun Tendulkar and Dhawal Kulkarni is the big name in the playing squad.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Pitch Condition/Report:

The team batting first would require at least 175 to be in a position to win while defending. The wicket for batting is better during the night. So, a good score is expected from the team who bats first.

Average first innings score: 167 (Last three completed night T20 Mumbai games)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 1

My Dream11 Team

Jay Bista (VC), Hersh Tank, Aakarshit Gomel, Parag Khanapurkar, Yogesh Takawale (WK), Arjun Tendulkar (C), Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Anjdeep Lad, Nehal Katakdhond, Deepak Shetty.

Probable Playing XIs:

Sobo Supersonics: Jay Bista (C), Hersh Tank, Mansingh Nigade, Parag Khanapurkar, Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Adeeb Usmani, Yogesh Takawale (WK), Badrey Alam, Vaibhav Mali, Deepak Shetty.

Aakash Tigers MWS: Kaustubh Pawar, Aakarshit Gomel, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddharth Akre, Shams Mulani, D Subramanian (WK), Yogesh Pawar, Nehal Katakdhond, Dhawal Kulkarni (C), Anjdeep Lad, Minad Manjrekar.

SQUADS —

Sobo Supersonics (From): Jay Gokul Bista(c), Hersh Tank, Parag Khanapurkar, Mansingh Nigade, Yogesh Takawale(w), Adeeb Usmani, Rohan Raje, Vaibhav Mali, Dhrumil Matkar, Deepak Shetty, Badrey Alam, Khizer Dafedar, Harsh Tanna, Akshay Barma, Aatif Shaikh, Shashank Attarde, Sandeep Kunchikor, Tushar Srivastav, Japjeet Randhawa, Agni Chopra

Aakash Tigers MWS (From): Kaustubh Pawar, Aakarshit Gomel, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddharth Akre, D Subramanian(w), Dhawal Kulkarni(c), Shams Mulani, Yogesh Pawar, Nehal Katakdhond, Minad Manjrekar, Anjdeep Lad, Bhavin Thakkar, Ajay Pandey, Suryansh Shedge, Akash Anand, Mehboob Shaikh, Sylvester Dsouza.

