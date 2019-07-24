DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SUS vs HAM Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Sussex vs Hampshire T20 clash at County Ground, Hove: Hampshire’s poor form in the last edition of T20 competition has continued in the ongoing T20 Blast 2019 campaign. James Vince and Co. will have to improve significantly against this strong Sussex side. On the other side, hosts – Sussex have yet to play a game after their first match was washed out, but they will be raring to go here. The bowling departments are relatively well-matched, but the Sharks’ big-hitting trio of Salt, Evans and Wright could swing the game in their favour and condemn Hampshire to another defeat.

Unlike Sussex, Hampshire had a game between this and their washed-out match as they faced Kent Spitfires on Sunday but suffered a penultimate ball defeat as Alex Blake hit an unbeaten fifty and hit Chris Wood for consecutive sixes in the final over to leave Hampshire without a win after two matches.

TOSS – The toss between Sussex and Hampshire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Lewis McManus

Batsmen – Laurie Evans, Luke Wright, Aneurin Donald, James Vince

All-Rounders – Chris Morris (VC), David Wiese (C)

Bowlers – Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Rashid Khan, Reece Topley

My Dream XI Team

Lewis McManus, Laurie Evans, Luke Wright, Aneurin Donald, James Vince, Chris Morris (VC), David Wiese (C), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Rashid Khan, Reece Topley

Probable Playing XIs —

SUSSEX: Phil Salt, Luke Wright (C), Laurie Evans, Delray Rawlins, Ben Brown (WK), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley.

HAMPSHIRE: Rilee Rossouw, Aneurin Donald, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Chris Morris, Lewis McManus/Tom Alsop (WK), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane..

SQUADS —

Sussex (From): Luke Wright (C), Danny Briggs, Ben Brown (wk), Laurie Evans, Rashid Khan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Philip Salt, Reece Topley, David Wiese, Will Beer, Harry Finch, Aaron Thomason

Hampshire (From): Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, James Fuller, Chris Morris, Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Brad Taylor

