Dream11 Team TAM vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 45 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: Tamil Thalaivas begin their home leg in Pro Kabaddi League season 7 with a clash against reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The home side is unbeaten in their last three games and will be confident about making a positive start to their home leg. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be looking to turn things around after having fallen short in both their previous games.

Thalaivas have been one of the more consistent sides in the ongoing season and will be looking to make the most of their home advantage over the next week as they bid to rise to the top of the season 7 standings. After back-to-back defeats, Bulls will be keen to set the record straight with a victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Pawan ‘Hi-Flyer’ Sehrawat and captain Rohit Kumar have been successful individually, but the star duo has been unable to work in tandem at times;

Head-to-head: Tamil Thalaivas 1 – 5 Bengaluru Bulls. 0 Ties.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Mohit Chillar and Rann Singh in defence are well-documented. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Veteran ace Manjeet Chillar and Shabeer Bapu are great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Pawan Sehrawat (vc), Rahul Chaudhari (C), Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Chillar, Manjeet Chillar, Amit Sheoran, and Shabeer Bappu.

Predicted starting 7s —

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Rann Singh and Mohit Chhillar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ashish Sangwan and Saurabh Nandal.

