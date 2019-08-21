DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team TAM vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 52 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: In Wednesday’s second game, hosts Tamil Thalaivas will chase their first win of the home leg against table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. Thalaivas bounced back brilliantly after an 11-point loss against Bengaluru Bulls in their first home match to tie the nail-biting encounter versus Puneri Paltan. V. Ajith Kumar has been in tremendous form in the team’s home leg, having scored 12 raid points from two matches. Rahul ‘Showman’ Chaudhari also finished their last match with eight raid points to his name.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers slumped to just their second loss of the season against U.P. Yoddha on Monday and will want to put that behind them with a positive result against a team they have never lost to in Pro Kabaddi. With Deepak Hooda and Sandeep Dhull in their ranks, Jaipur will once again start as the favourites against the hosts in a much-anticipated encounter.

Head-to-head: Tamil Thalaivas 0 – 2 Jaipur Pink Panthers

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Deepak Narwal and V Ajith Kumar are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hood and Manjeet Chillar in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda’s selection for this slot is almost a no-brainer as he is equally good for defence and offence for the Panthers.

My Dream XI Team

Ajay Thakur, Shabeer Bappu, V Ajith Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Ajeet.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, and Ajeet.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Deepak Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Sunil Siddhgavali.

