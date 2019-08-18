DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team TAM vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 48 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: In the ‘Super Sunday’, the second clash will see the battle of hosts Tamil Thalaivas’ against a defensively sturdy and offensively versatile Puneri Paltan side. Both teams come into this fixture having been on the wrong side of the result in their previous encounter and will be keen to add a win to their tally. Tamil Thalaivas have an opportunity to move into the top half of the Season 7 standings if they win, while Puneri Paltan can leapfrog Telugu Titans and move up from the bottom position.

Thalaivas faced defeat in their opening home leg match against Bengaluru Bulls despite a spirited comeback in the second half. The return of Nitin Tomar has undoubtedly bolstered Paltan’s raiding department, but it is Pankaj Mohite who has been making a huge impact for the side this season.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar and Pankaj Mohite are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Girish Ernak, Mohit Chillar and Rann Singh in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Manjeet Chillar’s selection is a no-brainer for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Rahul Chaudhari (vc), Pankaj Mohite, Ajay Thakur, Ran Singh, Girish Ernak, Ajeet and Manjeet Chillar (C).

Predicted starting 7s —

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, and Ajeet.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Jadhav Shahaji and Hadi Tajik.

