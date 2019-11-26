Dream11 Prediction

Team ATL vs JUV UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Atletico Madrid vs Juventus at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain 1:30 AM IST:

Familiar foes lock horns and the biggest difference in this encounter is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo has a good knowledge of Atletico and that would give the side headaches ahead of the clash. Atletico has had a fairly decent season, but this match will be big for their fortunes in the Champions League. French superstar Lucas Hernandez is in all probability going to miss the match. Also, there is a doubt over Koke’s presence.

Recent form (Last six matches)

Atletico Madrid – D W W L L W

Juventus – W W L D W W

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Match Details

Date: November 27, 2019

Time: 1.30 AM IST (November 27)

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain

My Dream11 Team

Oblak, Arias, Jimenez, Bonucci, Correa, Lemar, Pjanic, Can, Dybala, Griezmann, Manduzic

JUV vs ATL Predicted XIs

Atletico Madrid– Oblak (GK), Arias, Godin, Giménez, Filipe Luis; Correa, Saúl Ñíguez, Rodri, Lemar; Griezmann, Costa

Juventus– Szczesny (GK), Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, A. Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Dybala, Ronaldo, Mandzukic

