Team Ireland Women vs Papua New Guinea Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s-T20 3rd Place Playoff IR-W vs PN-W at Forthill, Dundee: The two teams that would face-off for the third place would be heartbroken after they missed the golden opportunity to make the all-important cut for the Women’s T20 World Cup. Ireland Women and Papua New Guinea Women lost to Bangladesh and Thailand respectively in their semi-final tie. Ireland would feel that they missed the big-ticket. What actually played spoilsport for the Irish women was that they lost to Thailand in the league stage of the tournament. Had they won that match, they would have faced an easier PNG in the semis, instead, they faced a formidable Bangladesh and lost.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland Women vs Papua New Guinea Women will take place at 2 PM (IST)!

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Forthill, Dundee

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Brenda Tau

Batters – Leah Paul, Naoani Vare, Konio Oala

All-Rounders – Orla Prendergast, Kaia Arua, Eimear Richardson (C), Sibona Jimmy (VC)

Bowlers – Ravina Oa, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon

My Dream11 Team

Brenda Tau, Leah Paul, Naoani Vare, Konio Oala, Orla Prendergast, Kaia Arua, Eimear Richardson (C), Sibona Jimmy (VC), Ravina Oa, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon

IR-W vs PN-W Probable Playing XIs —

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (C), Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

Papua New Guinea Women: Sibona Jimmy, Naoani Vare, Brenda Tau (WK), Tanya Ruma, Veru Frank, Konio Oala, Kaia Arua (C), Ravina Oa, Vicky Araa, Mairi Tom, Natasha Ambo.

SQUADS —

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (C), Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey.

Papua New Guinea Women: Sibona Jimmy, Naoani Vare, Brenda Tau (WK), Tanya Ruma, Veru Frank, Konio Oala, Kaia Arua (C), Ravina Oa, Vicky Araa, Mairi Tom, Natasha Ambo, Isabel Toua, Gari Buruka, Narela Ila.

