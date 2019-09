Dream11 Prediction And Tips

Team Namibia Women vs USA Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s-T20 7th Place Playoff USA-W vs NAM-W at Lochlands in Arbroath: It is about both sides looking to save the blushes. Namibia and USA have lost all their group matches and would now be facing each other to avoid finishing last in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. The bowling department of both teams have done a fairly decent job, but it is their batting that has let them down in the tourney. Namibia had Thailand on the mat at 37/6 nut then theu let off the hook.

TOSS – The toss between Namibia Women vs USA Women will take place at 2 PM (IST)!

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Lochlands in Arbroath

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Sindhu Sriharsha

Batters – Adri van der Merwe, Shebani Bhaskar, Erica Rendler

All-Rounders – Nadia Gruny, Sune Wittmann

Bowlers – Wilka Mwatile (C), Samantha Ramautar, Lisa Ramjit (VC), Irene van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo

My Dream11 Team

Sindhu Sriharsha, Adri van der Merwe, Shebani Bhaskar, Erica Rendler, Nadia Gruny, Sune Wittmann, Wilka Mwatile (C), Samantha Ramautar, Lisa Ramjit (VC), Irene van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo

USA-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XIs —

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan (C), Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Reehana Khan, Petro Enright, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela, Sylvia Shihepo.

United States of America Women (USA): Sugetha Chandhrasekar, Erica Rendler, Nadia Gruny, Sindhu Sriharsha (C & WK), Shebani Bhaskar, Onika Wallerson, Samantha Ramautar, Sara Farooq, Lisa Ramjit, Claudine Beckford, Akshatha Rao.

SQUADS —

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan (C), Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Reehana Khan, Petro Enright, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela, Sylvia Shihepo, Arrasta Diergaardt, Merczerly Gorases, Eveleen Kejarukua

United States of America Women (USA): Sugetha Chandhrasekar, Erica Rendler, Nadia Gruny, Sindhu Sriharsha (C & WK), Shebani Bhaskar, Onika Wallerson, Samantha Ramautar, Sara Farooq, Lisa Ramjit, Claudine Beckford, Akshatha Rao, Mahika Kandanala, Geetika Kodali, Uzma Iftikhar

