Dream11 Team HYD vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 8 Between Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: After falling short in their opening two matches of Pro Kabaddi Season 7, Telugu Titans will be hoping for a change in fortunes when they take on Dabang Delhi K.C. at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Dabang Delhi K.C., on the other hand, will be stepping on to the mat for the first time this season and will be eyeing a positive start to their campaign. The Titans have failed to put up an impressive show from either of their first two games this season, with a 25-31 loss against U Mumba followed by a 26-39 battering at the hands of the Tamil Thalaivas.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi K.C. will take place at 8.30 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Dabang Delhi’s Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar are expected to fire in the big-ticket contest. The third raider should be Telugu Titans Sidharth Desai, as, despite Telugu Titans’ losses, Desai is leading single-handedly.

Defenders: Telugu Titans Abozar Mighani is not doing well so it will be a smart idea to go with Dabang Delhi’s defenders. Dabang Delhi’s captain Joginder Narwal along with Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal will be the best defenders for dream11 fantasy team for the match.

All-Rounders: Meraj Sheykh is one and the only all-rounder to look forward to in the match. With his experience and agile moves, he will be dominating the match as an all-rounder and will be a perfect all-rounder for dream11 fantasy teams.

My Dream XI Team

Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kamal Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Predicted starting 7s —

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (c), Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rajnish, Arun C, Rakesh Gowda, Farhad Milaghardan.

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Vijay Malik.

