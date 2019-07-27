DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team TOR vs EDM Global T20 Canada 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals, T20 clash at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario: The second edition of the Global T20 Canada is all set to burn the stage on fire as the star power gets double in the new season. It promises to be bigger and better than the previous year. After losing their opening encounter to defending champions Vancouver Knights, Toronto Nationals will take on Edmonton Royals in the match 3 of GT20 Canada. It will be a historic occasion as various legends of the game, Yuvraj Singh and Kane Williamson will walk out for the toss and the tussle will be the one to watch out for.

Both the sides boast of several renowned names in their squads. Toronto have the likes of Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum among others in their team apart from Yuvraj. The Royals, however, have retained their core from the last year.

TOSS – The toss between Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals will take place at 9.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Heinrich Klassen is also good option to have in the side, Hong Kong keeper Anshuman Rath is the preferred choice.

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis and Brendon McCullum can easily walk into any fantasy side because of the abilities and skill-set this trip possess. A fit Yuvraj Singh is also a good option along with the likes of Calum MacLeod.

All-Rounders – In this section, Jimmy Neesham and Kieron Pollard’s selection are almost a no-brainer. Both Neesham and Pollard are more than handy bowlers and are renowned T20 power-hitters who can clear any park in the world with supreme ease.

Bowlers –Kiwi pace ace Mitchell McClenaghan is a must-have in the side, Jeremy Gordon is also a decent pick for this game. One of Shadab Khan or Safyaan Sharif should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team

My Dream XI Team

Anshuman Rath, Faf du Plessis (C), Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum, Calum MacLeod, Jimmy Neesham, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kieron Pollard, Shadab Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jeremy Gordon.

Probable Playing XIs —

Toronto Nationals: McCullum, Thomas, McLoed, Yuvraj/Green, Klassen, Pollard, Singh, Nazar, McClenaghan, Gordon and Montfort.

Edmonton Royals: Jacobs, du Plessis, Williamson, Gill/Rath, Berrington, Neesham, Shadab, Rutherford/Cutting, Dhaliwal, Ehsan and Sharif.

SQUADS —

Toronto Nationals (From): Brendon McCullum, Yuvraj Singh, (C) Kieron Pollard, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Manpreet Gony, Chris Green, Calum MacLeod, Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabber, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Rodrigo Thomas, Mark Montfort, Mitchell McClenaghan

Edmonton Royals (From): Akash Gill, Kane Williamson (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Faf du Plessis, Sherfane Rutherford, Anshuman Rath (wk), James Neesham, Ben Cutting, Richie Berrington, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shadab Khan, Davy Jacobs, Mohammad Nawaz, Safyaan Sharif, Ehsan Nawaz, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kyle Phillip

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TOR Dream11 Team/ EDM Dream11 Team/ Edmonton Royals Dream11 Team/ Toronto Nationals Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.