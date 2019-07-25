DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team TOR vs VK Global T20 Canada 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights, T20 clash at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario: The second edition of the Global T20 Canada is all set to burn the stage on fire as the star power gets double in the new season. It promises to be bigger and better than the previous year. The defending champions Vancouver Knights will face the Toronto Nationals in the opening game of the season. It will be a historic occasion as two legends of the game, Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle will walk out for the toss and the tussle will be the one to watch out for.

Both the sides boast of several renowned names in their squads. Toronto have the likes of Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum among others in their team apart from Yuvraj. The Knights, however, have retained their core from the last year which won them the title. Rassie van der Dussen, Gayle, Fawad Ahmed and Tim Southee all played for them in 2018 and once again, they look like a force to reckon with.

TOSS – The toss between Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights will take place at 9.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Chadwick Walton is the preferred choice with Klaassen possibly batting deep down the order.

Batsmen – Apart from big-hitting stalwarts – Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum, Yuvraj Singh and Rassie van Dussen are also must-haves in any fantasy side in the world.

All-Rounders – In this section, Kieron Pollard’s selection is almost a no-brainer. Pollard is more than a handy bowler and a renowned T20 power-hitter who can clear any park in the world with supreme ease. Chris Green can be picked alongside him as for the second all-rounder’s slot.

Bowlers – Kiwi pace bowling duo of Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan spearhead their respective bowling units and should be picked in the side without any hesitation. Saad Bin Zafar is one to watch out in the T20 competition.

My Dream XI Team

Heinrich Klaassen, Chris Gayle (C), Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard (VC), Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Saad Zafar, and Ali Khan.

Probable Playing XIs —

Toronto Nationals: McCullum, Suri, MacLeod, Yuvraj, Pollard, Rodrigo, Green, Montfort/Klaassen, McClenaghan, Gordon and Gony.

Vancouver Knights: Gayle, Walton, Dussen, Malik, Asif Ali, Phehlukwayo, Sams, Saad, Southee, Walsh, and Ali Khan

SQUADS —

Vancouver Knights (From): Chris Gayle (C), Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Rassie van der Dussen, Chadwick Walton(w), Daniel Sams, Hayden Walsh, JJ Smit, Matthew Nandu, Tobias Visee, Michael Rippon, Ali Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Rizwan Cheema, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker

Toronto Nationals (From): Brendon McCullum, Yuvraj Singh, (C) Kieron Pollard, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Manpreet Gony, Chris Green, Calum MacLeod, Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabber, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Rodrigo Thomas, Mark Montfort, Mitchell McClenaghan

