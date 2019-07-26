DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team UP vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 10 Between U.P. Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: U.P. Yoddha will be looking for their first-ever win over Gujarat Fortunegiants in the history of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) when the two sides will face each other at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Gujarat, on the other hand, will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum after registering an impressive win over defending champs Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener.

TOSS – The toss between U.P. Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Abolfazl and Monu Goyat are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: Telugu Titans In the defense, the qualities of Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar and Rituraj Koravai are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Amit are two great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy teams.

My Dream XI Team

Rishank Devadiga (C), Sachin Tanwar, Amit, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ruturaj Koravi and Parvesh Bhainswal.

Predicted starting 7s —

U.P. Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Sachin Kumar and Narender.

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sumit and More GB

Check Dream11 Prediction / UP Dream11 Team / GUJ Dream11 Team / U.P. Yoddha Dream11 Team/ Gujarat Fortunegiants Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Kabaddi Tips and more.