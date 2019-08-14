DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team UP vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 40 Between U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad: In the first match on day 4 of Ahmedabad leg, a resurgent U.P. Yoddha’s will take on defence powerhouse Haryana Steelers at the EKA Arena by TransStadia. Coming off after registering respective wins, both UP and Haryana will be itching to keep their winning momentum going in the crucial encounter of Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

UP will once again bank upon the class of Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat to do the bulk of scoring, while Haryana will depend largely upon the prowess of – Vikash Kandola and Vikas Kale.

TOSS – The toss between U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Monu Goyat, Naveen and Shrikant Jadhav are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Dharamraj Cherlathan and Mohsen Maghsoudlou in defence are well-documented. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: GM More, Shabeer Bapu are great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Sumit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Naveen, Shrikant Jadhav (C), Vikas Kandola, Monu Goyat.

Predicted starting 7s —

U.P. Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay, Naveen, Vikas Kandola, Vikas Kale, and Ravi Kumar.

