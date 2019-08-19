DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team UP vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 50 Between U.P. Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: In the second match of the day, table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers head south to take on U.P. Yoddha at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Monday. It will be Jaipur’s first match scheduled during the Chennai leg. They currently lead the standings by a solitary point and will look to extend their lead at the top to six before their match against Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday. In skipper Deepak Niwas Hoods and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur have two of the most in-form talents in the league-leading their offence and defence beautifully so far.

Meanwhile, the U.P. Yoddha had endured an inconsistent start to the current edition of PKL having won just two of their eight games until now. Their star raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav have only performed in patches and are yet to find consistency as a unit. In defence, Sumit’s contribution has been the lone spark for Yoddha’s as he leads the team perfectly in defence.

Head-to-head: Jaipur Pink Panthers 2-1 U.P. Yoddha

TOSS – The toss between U.P. Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Shrikanth Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Sumit, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda’s selection for this slot in your dream11 fantasy team is almost a no-brainer.

My Dream XI Team

Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Nitesh Kumar and Pavan TR.

Predicted starting 7s —

U.P. Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Surender Singh, Shrikanth Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Pavan TR, and Deepak Narwal

